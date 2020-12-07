Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

