Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Chevron by 338.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 29.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $92.40 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

