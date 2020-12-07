Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after buying an additional 3,551,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after buying an additional 2,318,927 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

