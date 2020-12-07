Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $11.08 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

BAC opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

