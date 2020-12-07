Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,483 shares of company stock worth $12,916,646. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

