Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $89.15 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

