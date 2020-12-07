Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

LLY stock opened at $148.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

