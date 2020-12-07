Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.69.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $208.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

