Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 1,569 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.82.

DHR opened at $224.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.