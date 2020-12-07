Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 4,175 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.51. The company has a market capitalization of $330.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

