Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 630 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $239.59 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

