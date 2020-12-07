Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 995 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

