Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,356 shares of company stock worth $137,116,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $279.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

