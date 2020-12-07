Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.12.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $470.74 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

