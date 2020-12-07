Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

ADP opened at $174.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

