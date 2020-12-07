Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 117,242 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,242 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

