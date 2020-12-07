Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,386 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

