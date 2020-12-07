Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 16,898 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

