Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 18,735 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Sysco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

