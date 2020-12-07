Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,994 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

