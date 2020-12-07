Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $372.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

