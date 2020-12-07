Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 32,469 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,469 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 4.04% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $233,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 141,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $22.96 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.