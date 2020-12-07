Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 57,626 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,626 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

NYSE:XOM opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

