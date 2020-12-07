Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 766 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $38,782,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

