Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.65 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

