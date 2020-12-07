Polar Capital LLP Acquires 139,592 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Align Technology worth $61,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,264,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,882. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $524.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.73 and its 200-day moving average is $330.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

