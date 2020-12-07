Polar Capital LLP Acquires 16,656 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.92% of RenaissanceRe worth $79,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.08. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

