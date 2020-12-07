Polar Capital LLP Acquires 54,676 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.29% of ANSYS worth $81,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.62 and its 200-day moving average is $310.12. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

