Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $75,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. 94,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,430,600. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of -566.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.