Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,443.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,286 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $23.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $622.20. 458,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,728,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.36 and its 200-day moving average is $346.24. The company has a market cap of $589.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $607.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

