Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 3.16% of TripAdvisor worth $83,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

TRIP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.35. 21,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,021. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

