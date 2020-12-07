Polar Capital LLP Buys 1,660,588 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660,588 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 9.16% of Quotient worth $47,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 357.5% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Quotient by 187.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 132.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 30.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 279,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Quotient by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTNT. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Quotient stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,638. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $714.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

