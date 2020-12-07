Polar Capital LLP Has $49.75 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 282.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691,519 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Syneos Health worth $49,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,773,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,685,310 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.29. 4,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,043. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

