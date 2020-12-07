Polar Capital LLP Has $61.10 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 634,670 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 1.84% of Power Integrations worth $61,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,736. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

