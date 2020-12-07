Polar Capital LLP Has $81.91 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,623 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.63% of Avantor worth $81,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $112,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $39,320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avantor by 16,369.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.39. 23,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,821. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

