Polar Capital LLP Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1,298.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $76,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Humana by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM traded down $6.59 on Monday, reaching $406.19. 8,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,124. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.68. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.59.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

