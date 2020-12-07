Polar Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

NYSE SHOP traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,062.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,863. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

