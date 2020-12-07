Polar Capital LLP Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,707 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Akamai Technologies worth $45,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $503,702,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after buying an additional 2,772,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.04. 7,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

