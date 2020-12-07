Polar Capital LLP Raises Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 1.56% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $60,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

