Polar Capital LLP Trims Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321,816 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.16% of Snap worth $60,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock valued at $92,510,950 in the last quarter.

SNAP traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $49.18. 177,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,813,008. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

