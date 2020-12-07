Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,962 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.93% of Polaris worth $54,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

