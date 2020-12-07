PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.05

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.05 and last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Get PTC alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.