Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE KWR opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $272.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 683.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

