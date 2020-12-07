QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.66. 98,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $158.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

