Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Radian Group worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

RDN stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

