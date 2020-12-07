(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RDS.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE RDS.B opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.B) has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

