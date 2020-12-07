Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN):

11/17/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.50.

11/16/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.75 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.25.

11/16/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

11/2/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.68. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of C$410.90 million and a P/E ratio of 605.56.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

