Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trevali Mining (TREVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF):

12/3/2020 – Trevali Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank to $0.10. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Trevali Mining had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/3/2020 – Trevali Mining is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Trevali Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $0.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Monday. 36,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,459. Trevali Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

