Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,672 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,492.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a market cap of £54.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

