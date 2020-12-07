Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) is Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. Red Violet accounts for 2.4% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.87% of Red Violet worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Violet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.57. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

